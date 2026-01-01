Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Erdem Senocak
Erdem Senocak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erdem Senocak
Erdem Senocak
Erdem Senocak
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
On Barren Weeds
(2023)
7.4
Burning Days
(2022)
7.2
Veliaht
(2025)
Filmography
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.3
Letters From The Past
Drama
2025, Turkey
7.2
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic
2025, Turkey
4.3
Arayış
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.9
Bir Derdim Var
Drama
2023, Turkey
8.1
On Barren Weeds
Kuru Otlar Üstüne
Drama
2023, France / Germany / Sweden / Turkey
Watch trailer
6.6
Hesitation Wound
Tereddüt Çizgisi
Drama
2023, France / Romania / Spain / Turkey
7
Forms of Forgetting
Unutma Biçimleri
Drama
2023, Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree