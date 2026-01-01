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Erdem Senocak
Erdem Senocak Erdem Senocak
Kinoafisha Persons Erdem Senocak

Erdem Senocak

Erdem Senocak

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

On Barren Weeds 8.1
On Barren Weeds (2023)
Burning Days 7.4
Burning Days (2022)
Veliaht 7.2
Veliaht (2025)

Filmography

Sekizinci Aile
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Letters From The Past 5.3
Letters From The Past
Drama 2025, Turkey
Veliaht 7.2
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Arayış 4.3
Arayış
Drama 2023, Turkey
Bir Derdim Var 6.9
Bir Derdim Var
Drama 2023, Turkey
On Barren Weeds 8.1
On Barren Weeds Kuru Otlar Üstüne
Drama 2023, France / Germany / Sweden / Turkey
Watch trailer
Hesitation Wound 6.6
Hesitation Wound Tereddüt Çizgisi
Drama 2023, France / Romania / Spain / Turkey
Forms of Forgetting 7
Forms of Forgetting Unutma Biçimleri
Drama 2023, Turkey
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