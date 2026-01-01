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Masa Lizdek
Masa Lizdek Masa Lizdek
Kinoafisha Persons Masa Lizdek

Masa Lizdek

Masa Lizdek

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Ready or Not: Here I Come 7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come (2026)
6.3
The Waiting Room (2015)
Simulant 6.0
Simulant (2023)

Filmography

Ready or Not: Here I Come 7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come Ready or Not: Here I Come
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Believer 4.2
Believer Believer
Thriller 2024, Canada
Watch trailer
Simulant 6
Simulant Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Boy in the Woods 5.8
The Boy in the Woods The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
6.3
The Waiting Room The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama 2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
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