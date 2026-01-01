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Filmography
Masa Lizdek
Masa Lizdek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masa Lizdek
Masa Lizdek
Masa Lizdek
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come
(2026)
6.3
The Waiting Room
(2015)
6.0
Simulant
(2023)
Filmography
7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Horror, Thriller, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Believer
Believer
Thriller
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
6
Simulant
Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Boy in the Woods
The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
6.3
The Waiting Room
The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
Show more
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