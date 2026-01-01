Menu
Masanori Mimoto
Date of Birth
3 May 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Prisoner of War
(2025)
6.6
First Love
(2019)
6.0
Bad City
(2022)
Filmography
6.7
Prisoner of War
Prisoner of War
Action, Thriller, War
2025, Philippines / USA
Watch trailer
6
Bad City
Bad City
Action
2022, Japan
6.6
First Love
First Love / Hatsukoi
Drama, Romantic
2019, Japan / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Alien vs. Ninja
Alien vs. Ninja
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Japan
