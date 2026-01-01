Menu
Masanori Mimoto
Masanori Mimoto

Date of Birth
3 May 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Prisoner of War 6.7
Prisoner of War (2025)
First Love 6.6
First Love (2019)
Bad City 6.0
Bad City (2022)

Prisoner of War 6.7
Prisoner of War
Action, Thriller, War 2025, Philippines / USA
Watch trailer
Bad City 6
Bad City
Action 2022, Japan
First Love 6.6
First Love / Hatsukoi
Drama, Romantic 2019, Japan / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Alien vs. Ninja 4.8
Alien vs. Ninja
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi 2010, Japan
