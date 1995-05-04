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Filmography
Madison Lawlor
Madison Lawlor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison Lawlor
Madison Lawlor
Madison Lawlor
Date of Birth
4 May 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Conjuring: Last Rites
(2025)
7.0
God Loves the Green Bay Packers
(2025)
6.1
Casa Grande
(2023)
Filmography
5.8
Casa Grande
Casa Grande
Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7
God Loves the Green Bay Packers
Green and Gold
Drama
2025, USA
6.1
Casa Grande
Drama
2023, USA
Show more
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