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Filmography
Özcan Tekdemir
Özcan Tekdemir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özcan Tekdemir
Özcan Tekdemir
Özcan Tekdemir
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Ask Laftan Anlamaz
(2016)
0.0
Black Money Love
(2014)
Filmography
8
Ask Laftan Anlamaz
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Turkey
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic
2014, Turkey
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