Ask Laftan Anlamaz poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ask Laftan Anlamaz

Ask Laftan Anlamaz (2016 - 2017)

Aşk Laftan Anlamaz 18+
Production year 2016
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 50 minutes
TV channel Show TV
Runtime 56 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Aşk Laftan Anlamaz" is a Turkish romantic comedy series that tells the story of a young woman named Hayat. She grew up in a poor fisherman's family and has always dreamed of making it big. As she grows older, Hayat moves to the capital city with her best friends, but the path to wealth and fame proves to be quite challenging. By chance, she ends up working for Murat, the heir to a large fortune and a handsome man. At first, they despise each other, but eventually, they are overwhelmed by the feeling of true love, the kind that is told in fairy tales.
Cast
Tugce Karabacak
Hande Erçel
Hande Erçel
Demet Gül
Demet Gül
Burak Deniz
Burak Deniz
Evren Duyal
Merve Çagiran
Series rating

8.8
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Ask Laftan Anlamaz - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 31 episodes
 
