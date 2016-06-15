"Aşk Laftan Anlamaz" is a Turkish romantic comedy series that tells the story of a young woman named Hayat. She grew up in a poor fisherman's family and has always dreamed of making it big. As she grows older, Hayat moves to the capital city with her best friends, but the path to wealth and fame proves to be quite challenging. By chance, she ends up working for Murat, the heir to a large fortune and a handsome man. At first, they despise each other, but eventually, they are overwhelmed by the feeling of true love, the kind that is told in fairy tales.

