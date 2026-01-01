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Engin Akyürek
Engin Akyürek Engin Akyürek
Kinoafisha Persons Engin Akyürek

Engin Akyürek

Engin Akyürek

Date of Birth
12 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Adım Farah 7.5
Adım Farah (2023)
Runaway 5.8
Runaway (2022)
Bereketli Topraklar 5.7
Bereketli Topraklar (2025)

Filmography

5.2
Old Money
Drama 2025, Turkey
Old Money 5.6
Old Money
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Bereketli Topraklar 5.7
Bereketli Topraklar
Drama, Family, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Adım Farah 7.5
Adım Farah
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Runaway 5.8
Runaway
Drama, Action, Adventure 2022, Turkey
The Ambassador's Daughter 5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Black Money Love
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic 2014, Turkey
Show more
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