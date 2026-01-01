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Filmography
Engin Akyürek
Engin Akyürek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Engin Akyürek
Engin Akyürek
Engin Akyürek
Date of Birth
12 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Adım Farah
(2023)
5.8
Runaway
(2022)
5.7
Bereketli Topraklar
(2025)
Filmography
5.2
Old Money
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.6
Old Money
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.7
Bereketli Topraklar
Drama, Family, Romantic
2025, Turkey
7.5
Adım Farah
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.8
Runaway
Drama, Action, Adventure
2022, Turkey
5.6
The Ambassador's Daughter
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
Black Money Love
Drama, Action, Romantic
2014, Turkey
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