Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Divide 6.5
The Divide (2021)
La fiancée du poète 6.3
La fiancée du poète (2023)
Belle 5.3
Belle (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Belle 5.3
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
La fiancée du poète 6.3
Comedy, Drama 2023, France / Belgium
The Divide 6.5
The Divide La fracture
Comedy, Drama 2021, France
