Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Aïssatou Diallo Sagna
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.5
The Divide
(2021)
6.3
La fiancée du poète
(2023)
5.3
Belle
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.3
Belle
Belle
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.3
La fiancée du poète
La fiancée du poète
Comedy, Drama
2023, France / Belgium
6.5
The Divide
La fracture
Comedy, Drama
2021, France
