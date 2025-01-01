Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Lily Gladstone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lily Gladstone
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
