Aleksey Stepanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Stepanov
Aleksey Stepanov
Date of Birth
12 February 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
5.8
Osminog
(2023)
0.0
Skuf
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2023
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
Producer
1
Skuf
Comedy
2026, Russia
5.8
Osminog
Osminog
Drama, Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
