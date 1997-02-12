Menu
Aleksey Stepanov
Date of Birth
12 February 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Osminog 5.8
Osminog (2023)
0.0
Skuf (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 2 Director 2 Writer 2 Producer 1
Skuf
Comedy 2026, Russia
Osminog 5.8
Osminog Osminog
Drama, Romantic 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
