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5.8
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Osminog
5.8
Osminog
, 2023
Osminog
Russia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.8
Osminog
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Daniil Vorobyov
Aleksandr Simonov
Sabina Akhmedova
Anna
Mariya Mironova
Natalya
Anfisa Chernykh
Sveta
Natalya Rudova
Olga
Darya Mazurova
Katya
Danila Yakushev
Muzh Olgi
Мариетта Азарян
Varvara
Vyacheslav Krikunov
Director
Aleksey Stepanov
Writer
Olga Artemyeva
,
Aleksey Shamakov
,
Aleksey Stepanov
,
Eduard Zemtsov
Composer
Ilya Andrus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 December 2023
World premiere
1 August 2023
Production
SoFilm
Also known as
Osminog, Осьминог
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
12
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 25 February 2026
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