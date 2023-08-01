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Poster of Osminog
5.8
Osminog - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Osminog
5.8

Osminog

, 2023
Osminog
Russia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Osminog
5.8
Osminog - Trailer
Osminog  Trailer

Cast

Daniil Vorobyov
Daniil Vorobyov
Aleksandr Simonov
Sabina Akhmedova
Sabina Akhmedova
Anna
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova
Natalya
Anfisa Chernykh
Anfisa Chernykh
Sveta
Natalya Rudova
Natalya Rudova
Olga
Darya Mazurova
Katya
Danila Yakushev
Danila Yakushev
Muzh Olgi
Мариетта Азарян
Varvara
Vyacheslav Krikunov
Vyacheslav Krikunov
Director Aleksey Stepanov
Writer Olga Artemyeva, Aleksey Shamakov, Aleksey Stepanov, Eduard Zemtsov
Composer Ilya Andrus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 December 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Production SoFilm
Also known as
Osminog, Осьминог

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Osminog - Trailer
Osminog Trailer
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