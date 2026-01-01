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Kinoafisha Persons Sofía Otero Awards

Awards and nominations of Sofía Otero

Sofía Otero
Awards and nominations of Sofía Otero
Berlin International Film Festival 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Best Leading Performance
Winner
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