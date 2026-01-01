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Sofía Otero
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sofía Otero
Sofía Otero
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sofía Otero
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Best Leading Performance
Winner
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