Almagul Kazihan
Almagul Kazihan

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Бақыт 7.9
Бақыт (2021)
S lyubovyu, Aferist 0.0
S lyubovyu, Aferist (2024)
Қара Бекіре 0.0
Қара Бекіре (2025)

Қара Бекіре
Қара Бекіре
Drama, Crime 2025, Kazakhstan
S lyubovyu, Aferist
S lyubovyu, Aferist
Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
2000-e. Stremyagi
2000-e. Stremyagi
Action, Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
Нулевые
Нулевые
Action, Thriller, Crime 2024, Kazakhstan
Senbe
Senbe
Comedy, Family 2023, Kazakhstan
Бақыт 7.9
Бақыт
Drama 2021, Kazakhstan
