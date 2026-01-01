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About
Filmography
Liz Fenning
Liz Fenning
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Fenning
Liz Fenning
Liz Fenning
Date of Birth
12 August 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
(2024)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
7.8
The Martial Artist
(2025)
Filmography
7.8
The Martial Artist
The Martial Artist
Drama
2025, USA
9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
Rite Here Rite Now
Music
2024, Sweden / USA
4.7
Demise
Demise
Thriller
2024, USA
7
The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge
The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge
Horror
2024, USA
The Boss Affair
Romantic,
2023, USA
6.8
Rumble Through the Dark
Rumble Through the Dark
Thriller
2023, USA
5.3
Held
Held
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2020, USA
2.5
From the Depths
From the Depths
Drama, Horror, Detective
2020,
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