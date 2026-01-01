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Liz Fenning Liz Fenning
Kinoafisha Persons Liz Fenning

Liz Fenning

Liz Fenning

Date of Birth
12 August 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now (2024)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
The Martial Artist 7.8
The Martial Artist (2025)

Filmography

The Martial Artist 7.8
The Martial Artist The Martial Artist
Drama 2025, USA
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now 9.1
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now Rite Here Rite Now
Music 2024, Sweden / USA
Demise 4.7
Demise Demise
Thriller 2024, USA
The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge 7
The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge
Horror 2024, USA
The Boss Affair
The Boss Affair
Romantic, 2023, USA
6.8
Rumble Through the Dark Rumble Through the Dark
Thriller 2023, USA
Held 5.3
Held Held
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2020, USA
From the Depths 2.5
From the Depths From the Depths
Drama, Horror, Detective 2020,
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