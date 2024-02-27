Menu
Poster of Demise
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Demise

Demise

Demise 18+
Synopsis

Latino landscaper, Caleb Castillo, leads a double life. He is entangled in a steamy affair with rising fashion star, Fiona Hernandez, while simultaneously devoted to his beautiful wife, Celine. Celine wants a child with Caleb more than anything in the world. As Fiona’s patience wears thin with Caleb’s promises to leave his wife, Celine discovers Caleb’s infidelity; they break up. Caleb and Fiona begin to forge a new life together, but Celine becomes obsessed with reclaiming what she believes is rightfully hers, including Caleb’s newborn son, Brody. It appears that she may just succeed. But just when Celine thinks she has achieved her devious goals.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 February 2024
World premiere 27 February 2024
Production Demise, Blue Boots Entertainment, Brilliant Screen Studios
Also known as
Demise, A Obsessão de Celine
Director
Yara Estrada Lowe
Cast
Liz Fenning
Richard Rivera
Carlo Mendez
Morris Jude
Crystal Hernandez
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
