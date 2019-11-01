"Dickinson" is a multi-series historical comedy created by the streaming service of the American corporation Apple. The show is set in the era of the great American poetess Emily Dickinson. As a young girl, Dickinson has no idea of the amazing discoveries that await her in life. The series also explores the themes of social and civil equality, emancipation, and the empowerment of women in a patriarchal society. Emily herself is portrayed as a person with extremely free-spirited and progressive thinking, clearly not fitting into the historical period in which she was born.

