Ratings
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.7
8 posters
Dickinson

Dickinson (2019 - …)

Dickinson 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Dickinson" is a multi-series historical comedy created by the streaming service of the American corporation Apple. The show is set in the era of the great American poetess Emily Dickinson. As a young girl, Dickinson has no idea of the amazing discoveries that await her in life. The series also explores the themes of social and civil equality, emancipation, and the empowerment of women in a patriarchal society. Emily herself is portrayed as a person with extremely free-spirited and progressive thinking, clearly not fitting into the historical period in which she was born.
Dickinson  trailer третьего сезона
Creator
Alena Smith
Alena Smith
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld Emily Dickinson
Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski Mrs. Dickinson
Toby Huss
Toby Huss Mr. Dickinson
Adrian Enscoe
Adrian Enscoe Austin
Anna Baryshnikov
Anna Baryshnikov Lavinia
TV series in Collections
TV Series Set in the 19th Century TV Series Set in the 19th Century
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Dickinson - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Dickinson - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Dickinson - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 10 episodes
 
Stills
