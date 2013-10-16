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Enyou Yang
Enyou Yang Enyou Yang
Kinoafisha Persons Enyou Yang

Enyou Yang

Enyou Yang

Date of Birth
16 October 2013
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Dead to Rights 8.0
Dead to Rights (2025)
The Furious 7.8
The Furious (2025)
Lighting up the Stars 7.4
Lighting up the Stars (2022)

Filmography

Dead to Rights 8
Dead to Rights Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War 2025, China
Watch trailer
The Furious 7.8
The Furious Huo zhe yan
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, Hong Kong / USA / China
Watch trailer
Eye for an Eye 2 6.7
Eye for an Eye 2 Mu zhong wu ren 2
Action, Drama, Western 2024, China
Watch trailer
Lighting up the Stars 7.4
Lighting up the Stars Ren sheng da shi
Drama 2022, China
Show more
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