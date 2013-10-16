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About
Filmography
Enyou Yang
Enyou Yang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enyou Yang
Enyou Yang
Enyou Yang
Date of Birth
16 October 2013
Age
12 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Dead to Rights
(2025)
7.8
The Furious
(2025)
7.4
Lighting up the Stars
(2022)
Filmography
8
Dead to Rights
Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War
2025, China
Watch trailer
7.8
The Furious
Huo zhe yan
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, Hong Kong / USA / China
Watch trailer
6.7
Eye for an Eye 2
Mu zhong wu ren 2
Action, Drama, Western
2024, China
Watch trailer
7.4
Lighting up the Stars
Ren sheng da shi
Drama
2022, China
Show more
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