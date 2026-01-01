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Filmography
Kujira
Kujira
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kujira
Kujira
Kujira
Date of Birth
1 April 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.7
Gintama
(2006)
8.4
Moomin
(1990)
7.9
Bakuman
(2010)
Filmography
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History
2026, Japan
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
5.8
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
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