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Kujira Kujira
Kinoafisha Persons Kujira

Kujira

Kujira

Date of Birth
1 April 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Action heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Gintama 8.7
Gintama (2006)
Moomin 8.4
Moomin (1990)
Bakuman 7.9
Bakuman (2010)

Filmography

Love Through a Prism
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History 2026, Japan
Dead Account
Dead Account
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Witch Watch 6.7
Witch Watch
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
Suicide Squad ISEKAI 5.8
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Anime, Action, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
The Blue Wolves of Mibu 6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
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