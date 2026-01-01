Menu
Micaela Schäfer
Date of Birth
1 November 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Comedy actress, Horror actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Holy Shit! 5.9
Holy Shit! (2022)
Monster on a Plane 4.8
Monster on a Plane (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Monster on a Plane 4.8
Monster on a Plane Monster on a Plane
Comedy, Horror 2024, Germany
Holy Shit! 5.9
Holy Shit! Ach du Scheisse!
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2022, Germany
