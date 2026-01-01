Menu
Micaela Schäfer
Micaela Schäfer
Micaela Schäfer
Micaela Schäfer
Micaela Schäfer
Date of Birth
1 November 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Comedy actress, Horror actress, Action heroine
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
4.8
Monster on a Plane
Monster on a Plane
Comedy, Horror
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
Holy Shit!
Ach du Scheisse!
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
