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Poster of Sky Sharks
3.6
Sky Sharks - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sky Sharks
3.6

Sky Sharks

, 2020
Sky Sharks
Germany / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sky Sharks
3.6
Sky Sharks - Official trailer
Sky Sharks  Official trailer

Synopsis

A team of Arctic geologists stumble across an abandoned laboratory in which the Nazis developed an incredible and brutal secret weapon during the final months of WW2. Deep in the ice, they accidentally awake a deadly army of flying zombie sharks ridden by genetically mutated, undead super-humans, who are unleashed into the skies, wreaking their bloodthirsty revenge on any aircraft that takes to the air. An elite task force is assembled to take on this deadly threat and stop the Sky Sharks from conquering the air, but as time runs out, the task force realises they will have to fight fire with fire, and the stage is set for the greatest flying super-mutant zombie shark air battle the world has ever seen....

Cast

Barbara Nedeljakova
Angelique Richter
Eva Habermann
Diabla Richter
Micaela Schäfer
Micaela Schäfer
Tony Todd
Tony Todd
Major General Frost
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Michael Morel
Naomi Grossman
Naomi Grossman
Lar Park-Lincoln
Robert LaSardo
Lynn Lowry
Lynn Lowry
Nick Principe
Nick Principe
Yan Birch
Godfrey Graves
Charles Rettinghaus
Director Marc Fehse
Writer A.D. Morel, Marc Fehse, Carsten Fehse
Composer Nicolas Alvarez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 27 August 2020
World premiere 27 August 2020
Release date
26 August 2021 Germany 18
19 February 2021 Japan
Budget €5,000,000
Production Fuse Box Films, Slice Production Studios
Also known as
Sky Sharks, Lendhaid, Tubarões Nazistas Voadores, Небесные акулы, スカイ・シャーク, 僵尸飞鲨, 天空鯊：納粹終極武器

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sky Sharks - Official trailer
Sky Sharks Official trailer
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