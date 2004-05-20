Menu
Russian
Samurai Champloo poster
7.4 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (2004 - 2005)

Samurai Champloo 18+
Production year 2004
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Fuji TV
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

The multi-episode animated project "Samurai Champloo" tells the story of a young waitress named Fu who falls victim to sexual violence by samurais. She is aided by a mysterious thief named Mugen and a young ronin who goes by the name Jin. They then find themselves engaged in a fierce battle, proving to be worthy adversaries. However, an unfortunate accident occurs during the fight, resulting in the son of a magistrate named Shibui becoming the victim. Now, the boys face the possibility of the harshest punishment.
Ginpei Sato Jin
Fumihiko Tachiki
Fumihiko Tachiki Rikie
Unshō Ishizuka
Unshō Ishizuka Manzou Sakami
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuya Nakai Mugen
Ayako Kawasumi
Ayako Kawasumi Fuu
Sakiko Tamagawa
Sakiko Tamagawa Sara
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
11 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Samurai Champloo - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 26 episodes
 
Stills
