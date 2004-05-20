The multi-episode animated project "Samurai Champloo" tells the story of a young waitress named Fu who falls victim to sexual violence by samurais. She is aided by a mysterious thief named Mugen and a young ronin who goes by the name Jin. They then find themselves engaged in a fierce battle, proving to be worthy adversaries. However, an unfortunate accident occurs during the fight, resulting in the son of a magistrate named Shibui becoming the victim. Now, the boys face the possibility of the harshest punishment.

