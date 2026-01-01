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Müjde Uzman
Müjde Uzman Müjde Uzman
Kinoafisha Persons Müjde Uzman

Müjde Uzman

Müjde Uzman

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Belonging to Women 7.9
Belonging to Women (2023)
Love for Rent 7.4
Love for Rent (2015)
Illegal Hayatlar 7.2
Illegal Hayatlar (2023)

Filmography

Illegal Hayatlar 7.3
Illegal Hayatlar Illegal Hayatlar
Comedy 2023, Turkey
Kutsal Damacana 4 4.3
Kutsal Damacana 4 Kutsal Damacana 4
Comedy 2023, Turkey
Belonging to Women 7.9
Belonging to Women Belonging to Women
Drama 2023, Turkey
Cranberry Sorbet 6.4
Cranberry Sorbet
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Love for Rent 7.4
Love for Rent
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Turkey
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