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Filmography
Müjde Uzman
Müjde Uzman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Müjde Uzman
Müjde Uzman
Müjde Uzman
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Belonging to Women
(2023)
7.4
Love for Rent
(2015)
7.2
Illegal Hayatlar
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
Illegal Hayatlar
Illegal Hayatlar
Comedy
2023, Turkey
4.3
Kutsal Damacana 4
Kutsal Damacana 4
Comedy
2023, Turkey
7.9
Belonging to Women
Belonging to Women
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.4
Cranberry Sorbet
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
7.4
Love for Rent
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
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