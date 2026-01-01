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Filmography
Nao Tôyama
Nao Tôyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nao Tôyama
Nao Tôyama
Nao Tôyama
Date of Birth
11 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
8.1
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
(2018)
7.9
Yuru Camp
(2018)
Filmography
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Japan
Lv999 no Murabito
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.3
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action
2025, Japan
5.8
Labyrinth
Labyrinth
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.9
A Sing of Affection
Anime, Comedy, Romantic,
2024, Japan
6.2
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
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