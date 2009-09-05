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Luke David Blumm
Luke David Blumm Luke David Blumm
Kinoafisha Persons Luke David Blumm

Luke David Blumm

Luke David Blumm

Date of Birth
5 September 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Avenue of the Giants 8.0
Avenue of the Giants (2023)
Lost on a Mountain in Maine 6.6
Lost on a Mountain in Maine (2024)
I Want You Back 6.5
I Want You Back (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lola 3.7
Lola Lola
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Lost on a Mountain in Maine 6.6
Lost on a Mountain in Maine Lost on a Mountain in Maine
Adventure, Drama, Family 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Avenue of the Giants 8
Avenue of the Giants Avenue of the Giants
Drama 2023, Czechia / USA
The Watcher 6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror 2022, USA
I Want You Back 6.5
I Want You Back I Want You Back
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
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