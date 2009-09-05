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Filmography
Luke David Blumm
Luke David Blumm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke David Blumm
Luke David Blumm
Luke David Blumm
Date of Birth
5 September 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Avenue of the Giants
(2023)
6.6
Lost on a Mountain in Maine
(2024)
6.5
I Want You Back
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
3.7
Lola
Lola
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Lost on a Mountain in Maine
Lost on a Mountain in Maine
Adventure, Drama, Family
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8
Avenue of the Giants
Avenue of the Giants
Drama
2023, Czechia / USA
6.3
The Watcher
Thriller, Horror
2022, USA
6.5
I Want You Back
I Want You Back
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
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