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About
Filmography
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping
Date of Birth
28 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.1
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
(2025)
5.6
Plastic
(2014)
5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
2014
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Den of Thieves 2
Action, Crime
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Never Back Down: Revolt
Never Back Down: Revolt
Action, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
5.5
Triple Threat
Triple Threat
Action, Thriller, Crime
2019, Thailand / USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Anomaly
The Anomaly
Sci-Fi
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
Plastic
Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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