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Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping Michael Bisping
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping

Date of Birth
28 February 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera 7.1
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)
Plastic 5.6
Plastic (2014)
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues 5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues 5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera 7.1
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Den of Thieves 2
Action, Crime 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Never Back Down: Revolt 4.1
Never Back Down: Revolt Never Back Down: Revolt
Action, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Triple Threat 5.5
Triple Threat Triple Threat
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, Thailand / USA
Watch trailer
The Anomaly 5.4
The Anomaly The Anomaly
Sci-Fi 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Plastic 5.6
Plastic Plastic
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Action 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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