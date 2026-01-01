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Masashi Yamane Masashi Yamane
Kinoafisha Persons Masashi Yamane

Masashi Yamane

Masashi Yamane

Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle 7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle (2020)
Goblin Slayer 7.1
Goblin Slayer (2018)
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! 6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! (2020)

Filmography

Nyaight of the Living Cat 6.6
Nyaight of the Living Cat
Anime, Horror 2025, Japan
Zenshuu
Zenshuu
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2025, Japan
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses 5.9
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
Comedy, Adventure, Anime 2025, Japan
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta 6.2
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Shy 5.9
Shy
Anime, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, Japan
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It 6.6
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2020, Japan
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle 7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! 6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!
Comedy, Anime 2020, Japan
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