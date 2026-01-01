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Filmography
Masashi Yamane
Masashi Yamane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masashi Yamane
Masashi Yamane
Masashi Yamane
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
(2020)
7.1
Goblin Slayer
(2018)
6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
Nyaight of the Living Cat
Anime, Horror
2025, Japan
Zenshuu
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2025, Japan
5.9
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
Comedy, Adventure, Anime
2025, Japan
6.2
Boukensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-Rank ni Natteta
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
5.9
Shy
Anime, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, Japan
6.6
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2020, Japan
7.5
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!
Comedy, Anime
2020, Japan
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