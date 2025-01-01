Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuel Marre Awards

Awards and nominations of Emmanuel Marre

Emmanuel Marre
Awards and nominations of Emmanuel Marre
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Nominee
 Critics' Week Grand Prize
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2017 Berlin International Film Festival 2017
Best Short film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more