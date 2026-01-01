Menu
Melanie Gaydos
Melanie Gaydos
Melanie Gaydos
Melanie Gaydos
Melanie Gaydos
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.2
Vesper
(2022)
6.1
All the Gods in the Sky
(2018)
5.8
The Well
(2023)
Filmography
5.8
The Well
The Well
Horror
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.2
Vesper
Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
All the Gods in the Sky
Tous les dieux du ciel
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2018, France
