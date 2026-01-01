Menu
Melanie Gaydos
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Well 5.8
The Well The Well
Horror 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Vesper 6.2
Vesper Vesper
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Lithuania / France / Belgium
Watch trailer
All the Gods in the Sky 6.1
All the Gods in the Sky Tous les dieux du ciel
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2018, France
