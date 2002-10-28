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Lola Tung
Lola Tung Lola Tung
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Lola Tung

Lola Tung

Date of Birth
28 October 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Summer I Turned Pretty 7.4
The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)
Forbidden Fruits 6.1
Forbidden Fruits (2026)
0.0
The Young People

Filmography

Genre
Year
Forbidden Fruits 6.1
Forbidden Fruits Forbidden Fruits
Comedy, Horror, Adaptation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Summer I Turned Pretty 7.4
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
The Young People The Young People
Horror, Thriller , USA
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