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Filmography
Lola Tung
Lola Tung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Tung
Lola Tung
Lola Tung
Date of Birth
28 October 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.4
The Summer I Turned Pretty
(2022)
6.1
Forbidden Fruits
(2026)
0.0
The Young People
Filmography
Genre
All
Adaptation
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.1
Forbidden Fruits
Forbidden Fruits
Comedy, Horror, Adaptation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
The Young People
The Young People
Horror, Thriller
, USA
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