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Please
Please
Please
USA, Netherlands / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
While plot details remain under wraps, it is described as a period drama centered on women, exploring edgy romance and tension.
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Cast
Tom Burke
Connor Storrie
David Jonsson Fray
Gracie Abrams
Lola Tung
Director
Halina Reijn
Writer
Halina Reijn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Netherlands
Production
A24, Man Up Film, Man Up Films
Also known as
Please
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