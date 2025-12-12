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Kinoafisha Films The Young People

The Young People

The Young People
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis

Centers on a couple of school friends, one of whom starts to develop red flag behavior.

Cast

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Nico Parker
Nico Parker
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Lola Tung
Lola Tung
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville
Cush Jumbo
Cush Jumbo
Brendan Hines
Brendan Hines
Lily Collias
Lily Collias
Lexi Minetree
Nat Buchanan
Nurse
Director Oz Perkins
Writer Oz Perkins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
World premiere 12 February 2027
Release date
12 February 2027 Spain
Production Lyrical Media, Phobos, Range Media Partners
Also known as
The Young People, Gənc İnsanlar

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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