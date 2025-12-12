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The Young People
The Young People
The Young People
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
Centers on a couple of school friends, one of whom starts to develop red flag behavior.
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Cast
Nicole Kidman
Tatiana Maslany
Nico Parker
Heather Graham
Lola Tung
Johnny Knoxville
Cush Jumbo
Brendan Hines
Lily Collias
Lexi Minetree
Nat Buchanan
Nurse
Director
Oz Perkins
Writer
Oz Perkins
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
World premiere
12 February 2027
Release date
12 February 2027
Spain
Production
Lyrical Media, Phobos, Range Media Partners
Also known as
The Young People, Gənc İnsanlar
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Updated 12 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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