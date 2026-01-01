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Masafumi Kobatake Masafumi Kobatake
Kinoafisha Persons Masafumi Kobatake

Masafumi Kobatake

Masafumi Kobatake

Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity (2021)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)
Vinland Saga 7.9
Vinland Saga (2019)

Filmography

Love Through a Prism
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History 2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime 2026, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Busamen Gachi Fighter 6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2025, Japan
Bad Girl 6.7
Bad Girl
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Me and the Alien MuMu 6.3
Me and the Alien MuMu
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy 2025, Japan
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