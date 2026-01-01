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Filmography
Masafumi Kobatake
Masafumi Kobatake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masafumi Kobatake
Masafumi Kobatake
Masafumi Kobatake
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.4
To Your Eternity
(2021)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
7.9
Vinland Saga
(2019)
Filmography
Love Through a Prism
Anime, Drama, History
2026, Japan
Scum of the Brave
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime
2026, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.3
Busamen Gachi Fighter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy,
2025, Japan
6.7
Bad Girl
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.3
Me and the Alien MuMu
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
6.7
Cat's Eye
Anime, Action, Comedy
2025, Japan
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