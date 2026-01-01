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About
Filmography
Joon-Gi Lee
Joon-Gi Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joon-Gi Lee
Joon-Gi Lee
Joon-Gi Lee
Date of Birth
17 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo
(2016)
8.4
Flower of Evil
(2020)
8.1
Aseudal Yeondaegi
(2019)
Filmography
7.6
Aishang Ta de Liyou
Anime, Romantic
2023, China/South Korea
7.5
Again My Life
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi,
2022, South Korea
8.4
Flower of Evil
Drama, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
8.1
Aseudal Yeondaegi
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2019, South Korea
7.5
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller,
2018, South Korea
8.6
Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo
Fantasy, Romantic, History,
2016, South Korea
6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
Action, Fantasy, History,
2015, South Korea
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