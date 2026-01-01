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Joon-Gi Lee
Joon-Gi Lee Joon-Gi Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Joon-Gi Lee

Joon-Gi Lee

Joon-Gi Lee

Date of Birth
17 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo 8.6
Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo (2016)
Flower of Evil 8.4
Flower of Evil (2020)
Aseudal Yeondaegi 8.1
Aseudal Yeondaegi (2019)

Filmography

Aishang Ta de Liyou 7.6
Aishang Ta de Liyou
Anime, Romantic 2023, China/South Korea
Again My Life 7.5
Again My Life
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, 2022, South Korea
Flower of Evil 8.4
Flower of Evil
Drama, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
Aseudal Yeondaegi 8.1
Aseudal Yeondaegi
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2019, South Korea
Lawless Lawyer 7.5
Lawless Lawyer
Drama, Thriller, 2018, South Korea
Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo 8.6
Dalui Yeonin - Bobogyungsim Ryeo
Fantasy, Romantic, History, 2016, South Korea
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Watch trailer
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
The Scholar Who Walks the Night
Action, Fantasy, History, 2015, South Korea
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