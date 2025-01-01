Menu
Adam Copeland
Date of Birth
30 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
196 cm (6 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Percy Jackson and the Olympians 6.8
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Interrogation 4.9
Interrogation Interrogation
Action, Thriller 2016, USA
The Beekeeper 2 The Beekeeper 2
Action, Thriller , USA
