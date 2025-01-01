Menu
Awards and nominations of Olga Gnedich

Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
DAAD Short Film Award
Winner
Best Short film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008
Best Documentary
Winner
Window to Europe 2017 Window to Europe 2017
Best Film
Nominee
