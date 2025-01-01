Menu
Olga Gnedich
Awards and nominations of Olga Gnedich
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Olga Gnedich
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
DAAD Short Film Award
Winner
Best Short film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2008
Best Documentary
Winner
Window to Europe 2017
Best Film
Nominee
