Kinoafisha Persons Thomas Bidegain Awards

Thomas Bidegain
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Golden Camera
Nominee
