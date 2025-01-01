Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Renate Reinsve Awards

Awards and nominations of Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve
Awards and nominations of Renate Reinsve
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more