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Filmography
Jack Wouterse
Jack Wouterse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jack Wouterse
Jack Wouterse
Jack Wouterse
Date of Birth
17 June 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Hotel Beau Séjour
(2017)
7.1
Undercover Kitty
(2001)
6.6
The Northerners
(1992)
Filmography
5.9
The Balloonist
De Ballonvaarder
Comedy, Drama
2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Een van ons
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2024, Netherlands
6.4
Moloch
Moloch
Horror
2022, Netherlands
Watch trailer
5.5
Redbad
Redbad
Action, Drama, History
2018, Netherlands
7.5
Hotel Beau Séjour
Drama, Crime, Detective
2017, Belgium
6.1
Crusade in Jeans
Kruistocht in spijkerbroek
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2006, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany / Luxembourg
6.3
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
Drama, War, Adventure, Thriller, Romantic
2003, Great Britain / Italy / Spain / Luxembourg / Netherlands / Russia / Hungary / Germany
7.1
Undercover Kitty
Minoes
Comedy, Fantasy, Family
2001, Netherlands
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