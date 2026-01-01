Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jack Wouterse
Jack Wouterse Jack Wouterse
Kinoafisha Persons Jack Wouterse

Jack Wouterse

Jack Wouterse

Date of Birth
17 June 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Hotel Beau Séjour 7.5
Hotel Beau Séjour (2017)
Undercover Kitty 7.1
Undercover Kitty (2001)
The Northerners 6.6
The Northerners (1992)

Filmography

5.9
The Balloonist De Ballonvaarder
Comedy, Drama 2025, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Een van ons
Een van ons
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2024, Netherlands
Moloch 6.4
Moloch Moloch
Horror 2022, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Redbad 5.5
Redbad Redbad
Action, Drama, History 2018, Netherlands
Hotel Beau Séjour 7.5
Hotel Beau Séjour
Drama, Crime, Detective 2017, Belgium
Crusade in Jeans 6.1
Crusade in Jeans Kruistocht in spijkerbroek
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2006, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany / Luxembourg
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story 6.3
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
Drama, War, Adventure, Thriller, Romantic 2003, Great Britain / Italy / Spain / Luxembourg / Netherlands / Russia / Hungary / Germany
Undercover Kitty 7.1
Undercover Kitty Minoes
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2001, Netherlands
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more