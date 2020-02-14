Menu
Poster of The Crossing
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Crossing

The Crossing

Flukten over grensen 18+
Synopsis

One day, just before Christmas in 1942, Gerda's and Otto's parents are arrested for being part of the Norwegian resistance movement during the Second World War, leaving the siblings on their own. Following the arrest, they discover two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, hidden in a secret cupboard in their basement at home. It is now up to Gerda and Otto to finish what their parents started: To help Sarah and Daniel flee from the Nazis cross the border to neutral Sweden and reunite them with their parents.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 December 2020
World premiere 14 February 2020
Release date
20 January 2022 Czechia
4 December 2020 Finland K-7
14 February 2020 Netherlands 14
14 February 2020 Norway 9
24 October 2020 Sweden 11
Worldwide Gross $1,540,964
Production Maipo Film
Also known as
Flukten over grensen, The Crossing, Flykten över gränsen, Át a határon, Flucht über die Grenze, Fuga Pela Fronteira, Hranice odvahy, La traversée, La travesía, La travessia, Op de vlucht, Pako rajan yli, The Crossing - Oltre il confine, Üle piiri, Útek cez hranice, Wszyscy za jednego, Пересечь границу
Director
Johanne Helgeland
Cast
Anna Sofie Skarholt
Bo Lindquist-Ellingsen
Samson Steine
Kari Simonsen
Morten Svartveit
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
