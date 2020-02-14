One day, just before Christmas in 1942, Gerda's and Otto's parents are arrested for being part of the Norwegian resistance movement during the Second World War, leaving the siblings on their own. Following the arrest, they discover two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, hidden in a secret cupboard in their basement at home. It is now up to Gerda and Otto to finish what their parents started: To help Sarah and Daniel flee from the Nazis cross the border to neutral Sweden and reunite them with their parents.
CountryNorway
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year2020
Online premiere10 December 2020
World premiere14 February 2020
Release date
20 January 2022
Czechia
4 December 2020
Finland
K-7
14 February 2020
Netherlands
14
14 February 2020
Norway
9
24 October 2020
Sweden
11
Worldwide Gross$1,540,964
ProductionMaipo Film
Also known as
Flukten over grensen, The Crossing, Flykten över gränsen, Át a határon, Flucht über die Grenze, Fuga Pela Fronteira, Hranice odvahy, La traversée, La travesía, La travessia, Op de vlucht, Pako rajan yli, The Crossing - Oltre il confine, Üle piiri, Útek cez hranice, Wszyscy za jednego, Пересечь границу