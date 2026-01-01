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Nicola Wright
Nicola Wright Nicola Wright
Kinoafisha Persons Nicola Wright

Nicola Wright

Nicola Wright

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Devil in the Flesh 7.2
The Devil in the Flesh (2026)
Hilda 7.2
Hilda (2020)
FBI: International 6.4
FBI: International (2021)

Filmography

The Devil in the Flesh 7.2
The Devil in the Flesh The Devil in the Flesh
Drama, Romantic, War 2026, Great Britain
Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Sexy Beast 6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
Bambi: The Reckoning 6.1
Bambi: The Reckoning Bambi: The Reckoning
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Monster Beneath Us 5.2
The Monster Beneath Us The Monster Beneath Us
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024,
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
FBI: International 6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Alien: Battlefield Earth 2.5
Alien: Battlefield Earth Alien: Battlefield Earth
Sci-Fi 2021, Great Britain / USA
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