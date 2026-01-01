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Filmography
Nicola Wright
Nicola Wright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicola Wright
Nicola Wright
Nicola Wright
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
The Devil in the Flesh
(2026)
7.2
Hilda
(2020)
6.4
FBI: International
(2021)
Filmography
7.2
The Devil in the Flesh
The Devil in the Flesh
Drama, Romantic, War
2026, Great Britain
Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble
Horror
2025, Great Britain
6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
6.1
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
Horror, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
The Monster Beneath Us
The Monster Beneath Us
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024,
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
2.5
Alien: Battlefield Earth
Alien: Battlefield Earth
Sci-Fi
2021, Great Britain / USA
Show more
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