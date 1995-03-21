Menu
Aysel Prat
Aysel Prat
Date of Birth
21 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Filatov
(2020)
0.0
Bizon: Delo manekenshchicy
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2023
2020
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Bizon: Delo manekenshchicy
Crime, Detective
2023, Russia
Filatov
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
