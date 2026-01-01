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Filmography
Stefan Weinert
Stefan Weinert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stefan Weinert
Stefan Weinert
Stefan Weinert
Date of Birth
26 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Angel of Hamburg
(2021)
6.8
The Photographer of Mauthausen
(2018)
5.8
George and the Dragon
(2004)
Filmography
The Nightingale
The Nightingale
Drama, War, History
2027, USA
5.1
Sofia's Suspicion
La sospecha de Sofía
Thriller, Drama
2025, Spain
The English Neighborhood
Drama, War
2024, Spain
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective
2024, Germany
7.2
The Angel of Hamburg
Drama, History,
2021, Brazil
5.7
Jaguar
Drama
2021, Spain
6.8
The Photographer of Mauthausen
El fotógrafo de Mauthausen
Biography, Drama, History
2018, Hungary / Spain
5.1
Belle du Seigneur
Belle du Seigneur
Drama, Romantic
2012, France / Luxembourg / Germany / Belgium / Switzerland / Great Britain
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