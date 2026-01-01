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Stefan Weinert Stefan Weinert
Kinoafisha Persons Stefan Weinert

Stefan Weinert

Stefan Weinert

Date of Birth
26 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Angel of Hamburg 7.2
The Angel of Hamburg (2021)
The Photographer of Mauthausen 6.8
The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)
George and the Dragon 5.8
George and the Dragon (2004)

Filmography

The Nightingale
The Nightingale The Nightingale
Drama, War, History 2027, USA
Sofia's Suspicion 5.1
Sofia's Suspicion La sospecha de Sofía
Thriller, Drama 2025, Spain
The English Neighborhood
The English Neighborhood
Drama, War 2024, Spain
Oderbruch
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective 2024, Germany
The Angel of Hamburg 7.2
The Angel of Hamburg
Drama, History, 2021, Brazil
Jaguar 5.7
Jaguar
Drama 2021, Spain
The Photographer of Mauthausen 6.8
The Photographer of Mauthausen El fotógrafo de Mauthausen
Biography, Drama, History 2018, Hungary / Spain
Belle du Seigneur 5.1
Belle du Seigneur Belle du Seigneur
Drama, Romantic 2012, France / Luxembourg / Germany / Belgium / Switzerland / Great Britain
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