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About
Filmography
Matthew Sato
Matthew Sato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Sato
Matthew Sato
Matthew Sato
Date of Birth
19 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
(2019)
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
(2021)
6.1
Grown-ish
(2018)
Filmography
5.2
Imaginary
Imaginary
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy
2021, USA
5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy
2020, USA
6.9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Drama, Children's, Music
2019, USA
6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy
2018, USA
Show more
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