Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matthew Sato
Matthew Sato Matthew Sato
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Sato

Matthew Sato

Matthew Sato

Date of Birth
19 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 6.9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. 6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (2021)
Grown-ish 6.1
Grown-ish (2018)

Filmography

Imaginary 5.2
Imaginary Imaginary
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms 5.2
Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms Patsy Lee & the Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms
Adventure 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. 6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy 2021, USA
Saved by the Bell 5.5
Saved by the Bell
Comedy 2020, USA
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 6.9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Drama, Children's, Music 2019, USA
Grown-ish 6.1
Grown-ish
Comedy 2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more