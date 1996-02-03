Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksym Devizorov
Maksym Devizorov Maksym Devizorov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksym Devizorov

Maksym Devizorov

Maksym Devizorov

Date of Birth
3 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Piknik 6.1
Piknik (2021)
Labіrint 0.0
Labіrint (2020)
Sonyachna zliva 0.0
Sonyachna zliva (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sonyachna zliva
Sonyachna zliva
Romantic 2023, Ukraine/Russia
Piknik 6.1
Piknik
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Labіrint
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more