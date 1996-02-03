Menu
Maksym Devizorov
Maksym Devizorov
Date of Birth
3 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
6.1
Piknik
(2021)
0.0
Labіrint
(2020)
0.0
Sonyachna zliva
(2023)
Sonyachna zliva
Romantic
2023, Ukraine/Russia
6.1
Piknik
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Labіrint
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
