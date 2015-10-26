Menu
Russian Beauty poster
Russian Beauty (2015 - 2015)

Королева красоты 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A simple village girl named Katya gained worldwide recognition thanks to her beauty. She represented the Soviet fashion industry of the 60s and became the first model to be appreciated in the West. France applauded the beauty, and journalists dubbed her a "national treasure." However, at home, she faced an unattractive Soviet reality filled with gossip, deceit, envious glances, and unhappy love... It all started when Katya's father became jealous of her mother, believing that she had given birth to such a beautiful daughter from another man.
Cast
Anastasiya Zadorozhnaya
Pavel Priluchnyy
Aleksandr Tyutin
Vladimir Zherebtsov
Karina Andolenko
Sebastien Sisak
Seasons
Russian Beauty - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
