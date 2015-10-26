A simple village girl named Katya gained worldwide recognition thanks to her beauty. She represented the Soviet fashion industry of the 60s and became the first model to be appreciated in the West. France applauded the beauty, and journalists dubbed her a "national treasure." However, at home, she faced an unattractive Soviet reality filled with gossip, deceit, envious glances, and unhappy love... It all started when Katya's father became jealous of her mother, believing that she had given birth to such a beautiful daughter from another man.

Expand