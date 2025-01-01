Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Andrey Zaytsev
Andrey Zaytsev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Zaytsev
Andrey Zaytsev
Andrey Zaytsev
Date of Birth
17 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.1
A Siege Diary
(2020)
6.9
14+
(2015)
6.4
Bezdelniki
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2022
2020
2019
2015
2010
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Director
4
Writer
4
Producer
2
Actor
2
5
14+ Prodolzhenie
14+ Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Zakryt geshtalt
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
7.1
A Siege Diary
Blokadnyy dnevnik
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Est nyuansy
Comedy
2019, Russia
6.9
14+
14+
Romantic
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Bezdelniki
Bezdelniki
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree