Andrey Zaytsev
Date of Birth
17 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

A Siege Diary 7.1
A Siege Diary (2020)
14+ 6.9
14+ (2015)
Bezdelniki 6.4
Bezdelniki (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 4 TV Shows 2 Director 4 Writer 4 Producer 2 Actor 2
14+ Prodolzhenie 5
Romantic 2023, Russia
Zakryt geshtalt
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
A Siege Diary 7.1
Drama 2020, Russia
Est nyuansy
Comedy 2019, Russia
14+ 6.9
Romantic 2015, Russia
Bezdelniki 6.4
Drama 2010, Russia
