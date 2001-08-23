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Mikhail Shvedov
Mikhail Shvedov Mikhail Shvedov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Shvedov

Mikhail Shvedov

Mikhail Shvedov

Date of Birth
23 August 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Angel mesti 6.6
Angel mesti (2024)
Probuzhdenie 6.5
Probuzhdenie (2021)
Knyaz Andrej 0.0
Knyaz Andrej (2026)

Filmography

Knyaz Andrej
Knyaz Andrej
History, Drama 2026, Russia
Angel mesti 6.6
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Probuzhdenie 6.5
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery 2021, Russia
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