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Filmography
Mikhail Shvedov
Mikhail Shvedov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Shvedov
Mikhail Shvedov
Mikhail Shvedov
Date of Birth
23 August 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Angel mesti
(2024)
6.5
Probuzhdenie
(2021)
0.0
Knyaz Andrej
(2026)
Filmography
Knyaz Andrej
History, Drama
2026, Russia
6.6
Angel mesti
Detective, Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.5
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
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