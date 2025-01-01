Menu
Aleksandr Potapov

Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya (2013)
Storiz 0.0
Storiz (2020)
Sestruha 0.0
Sestruha (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Director 4 Actor 1
Sestruha
Sestruha
Comedy 2023, Russia
Yunost
Yunost
Comedy 2023, Russia
Femida vidit
Femida vidit
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2021, Russia
Storiz
Storiz
Comedy 2020, Russia
SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya
Comedy 2013, Russia
