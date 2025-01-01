Menu
Aleksandr Potapov
Aleksandr Potapov
Date of Birth
19 December 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.1
SashaTanya
(2013)
0.0
Storiz
(2020)
0.0
Sestruha
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2013
All
5
TV Shows
5
Director
4
Actor
1
Sestruha
Comedy
2023, Russia
Yunost
Comedy
2023, Russia
Femida vidit
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
Storiz
Comedy
2020, Russia
7.1
SashaTanya
Comedy
2013, Russia
