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Lucy Robinson
Lucy Robinson Lucy Robinson
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Robinson

Lucy Robinson

Lucy Robinson

Date of Birth
7 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem 7.4
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem 7.4
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic, 1995, Great Britain
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