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Filmography
Lucy Robinson
Lucy Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Robinson
Lucy Robinson
Lucy Robinson
Date of Birth
7 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Pride and Prejudice
(1995)
7.4
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Theatrical
Year
All
2015
1995
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
7.4
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem
National Theatre Live: The Hard Problem
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic,
1995, Great Britain
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