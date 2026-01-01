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About
Matt Manfredi
Matt Manfredi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Manfredi
Matt Manfredi
Matt Manfredi
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
(2021)
6.5
R.I.P.D.
(2013)
6.5
Ride Along
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Drama, Family, Mystery
2021, USA
6.3
Destroyer
Destroyer
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Ride Along 2
Ride Along 2
Action, Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Ride Along
Ride Along
Comedy, Action
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
R.I.P.D.
R.I.P.D.
Action, Comedy, Crime
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Clash of the Titans
Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Æon Flux
Aeon Flux
Action, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2005, USA
5.8
The Tuxedo
The Tuxedo
Comedy, Action
2002, USA
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