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Matt Manfredi
Matt Manfredi Matt Manfredi
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Manfredi

Matt Manfredi

Matt Manfredi

Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Mysterious Benedict Society 7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021)
R.I.P.D. 6.5
R.I.P.D. (2013)
Ride Along 6.5
Ride Along (2014)

Filmography

The Mysterious Benedict Society 7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Drama, Family, Mystery 2021, USA
Destroyer 6.3
Destroyer Destroyer
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
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Ride Along 2 6.3
Ride Along 2 Ride Along 2
Action, Comedy 2016, USA
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Ride Along 6.5
Ride Along Ride Along
Comedy, Action 2014, USA
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R.I.P.D. 6.5
R.I.P.D. R.I.P.D.
Action, Comedy, Crime 2013, USA
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Clash of the Titans 6.2
Clash of the Titans Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2010, USA
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Æon Flux 5.9
Æon Flux Aeon Flux
Action, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2005, USA
The Tuxedo 5.8
The Tuxedo The Tuxedo
Comedy, Action 2002, USA
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